GALLERY: Wonderfully cute St David's Day photos from Denbighshire schools

CHILDREN across Denbighshire donned traditional dress, daffodils and took pride in all things Welsh for St David’s Day.



Pupils at Ysgol y Llys, Prestatyn, took part in the school’s annual parade. A total of 280 pupils walked through town and towards the high street, stopping at various locations to sing traditional Welsh songs to entertain shoppers whilst nursery and reception children at Ysgol Emmanuel, Rhyl, enjoyed getting crafty and made Daffodils and Leeks. They also learnt the story of the patron saint of Wales.



Speaking about the day, Dyfan Phillips, headteacher at Ysgol y Llys, said: “Promoting the Welsh language and culture is a cornerstone of the beliefs and ethos here at Ysgol y Llys. Fostering pride in the Welsh identity is hugely important to us all.







"It was great seeing the reactions of the local community as we walked and sang through the high street. It brought a smile to people’s faces. Following the recent Storm Doris, it was apt that the sun shone brightly on St David’s Day.”



The Journal was inundated with “adorable” photos from readers which showed children in their very best Welsh dress.



Vicky Owen shared a photo of her son Alfie Reeves, aged four, who attends Ysgol Glan Gele in Abergele who looked very ‘dapper’ in his cap, waistcoat and bow-tie and Chelsea Vickers shared a photo of Riley Buckley, aged four of Rhyl, who was dressed for his first St David’s day in nursery at Ysgol Llewellyn.



Jane Davenport-Jones sent in a photo of her daughter Olivia, of Prestatyn, who was all smiles in her traditional dress and shawl. Lola-jai, aged three, Lacey-Anne, aged eight and Maisie-Leigh, aged six, pupils at Ysgol Mair, also enjoyed the occasion in style and were captured dressed as three Welsh ladies, complete with frilled hats.