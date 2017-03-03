Woman who died in Abergele crash between lorry and cars named as 69-year-old Hilda Ann Blythin

A WOMAN pedestrian who died following a road traffic collision in Abergele on Thursday afternoon has been named as Hilda Ann Blythin.

Mrs Blythin was aged 69 and was said to be local to the Abergele area.

At 3.21pm yesterday (Thursday), North Wales Police received reports of a crash on the junction of Water Street and Bridge Street involving a pedestrian, an articulated low loader HGV and two cars.

Sadly, Mrs Blythin died at the scene.

Market street was closed throughout the afternoon. North Wales Police tweeted that the road had re-opened sometime after 9.30pm.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for help in determining the circumstances which led to the collision.



“We are particularly keen on speaking to any pedestrians who were in or around the area of Market Street, Bridge Street or Water Street around the time of the collision. We’d also like to speak to anybody else who may have information that could assist our investigation.



“Officers are now working with Mrs Blythin’s family to offer support and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

In a statement, Abergele Town Council said: "The mayor, members and staff of Abergele Council wish to send their sincere thoughts to the family of the lady who died in the accident today."



Former mayor, councillor Sam Rowlands, added: "Very sad to see this incident take place on Thursday, it will certainly have an impact on this tight knit community as our thoughts and prayers are with friends and family.

"The whole town offers their deepest sympathies and will provide whatever support is necessary at this very difficult time."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live webchat quoting reference number V029646.

