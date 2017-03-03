REVIEW: 80's legends invade the stage at Rhyl Pavilion

TOYAH performed as part of the 80s Invasion Tour at Rhyl Pavilion.

The 1980s, is synonymous with big hair and big aspirations.

It was also undoubtedly one of the best decades for music. Not only did it give birth to the music video but also left us with an eclectic mix of styles and genre’s many of which can still be heard in today’s charts.

Such is the fondness for this power dressing period and its place in our relatively recent memories, 37 years on artists from the day are still singing to scores of fans up and down the country at festivals or gigs.

An example of this nostalgia package - The 80's Invasion Tour - was at Rhyl’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday.

A packed Pavilion turned out to see Paul Young, Toyah, Martika and China Crisis play us their hits.

It was the job of China Crisis to get things underway.

Their sophisticated jazz tinged sound along with smooth voice of their Bryan Ferry-esque frontman, Gary Daly, eased audiences into proceedings.

His reminiscences' of trips along with fellow frontman Eddie Lundon, from their native Merseyside to Towyn on holiday, also proved popular.

As their set came to an end they had the audience on their feet, particularly with their hit song ‘ King in a Catholic style’.

A quick turn around enabled the next act Toyah to capatalise on the feel good mood.

The diminutive diva, who looked remarkable for someone set to celebrate her 59th birthday, launched into her set of defiant early 80s anthems including ‘ It's a Mystery’ and ‘I want to be free’ – enjoyed by scores of fist pumping audience members.

A strong contender surely for national treasure Ms Willcox was followed by international recording artist Martika.

The singer, who looked exactly the same as when she burst onto the scene in 1988, performed fantastically despite a string of technical issues.

She burst onto the stage singing a hit Martika’s Kitchen, which she told the audience had been written for her Prince.

Her second track written with the purple one Love... thy will be done, served as a moving tribute to the late rock star.

I feel the earth move had the audience on their feet and Martika closed her performance with her biggest hit Toy Soldiers.

Next up was the star of the show Paul young who kicked of his set with Love of the common people and immediately had people dancing, until the end of the show in fact.

The singer, who chatted with the audience and encouraged them to join in, was plagued by more technical and microphone issues, but being a pro carried on.

Hit after hit including Wherever I lay my hat, Every time you go away, and Everything must change, from the pop soul singer thrilled the audience. For his encore he finished with his hit Come back and stay.

A sentiment shared by a packed Pavilion Theatre whose appetite had been whetted by this awesome shot of 80s nostalgia.