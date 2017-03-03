Fears raised over future of Welsh nursery in Rhuddlan

FEARS have been raised that a Welsh medium nursery might close after 43 years if it does not attract more children.



Cylch Meithrin Rhuddlan, based at Ebeneser Chapel, needs about £1,500 to avoid being closed up for good in April and the money has to be raised in fees for children attending.



Leader Sylvia Ann Edwards said: “We are struggling for children at the moment.



“The staff are doing all they can with fundraising events.



”We have three members of staff and we need at least 10 children at the end of the day – on every day – just so we can pay wages.



“At the moment we have about seven or eight children a day and so we are working at a great loss.”



Sylvia has been working at the Cylch Meithrin Rhuddlan for 20 years.



The nursery provides pre-school education through the medium of Welsh.



Children learn through play and exploration of the language.



A justgiving page has been set up at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Cylch MeithrinRhuddlan

A race night is being held on Friday, March 24 at the The Royal Oak, Wellington Road, Rhyl. The nursery is looking for local businesses to help with sponsorship.

There will be games, a quiz and raffle. Starts 8pm. Telephone 07752226034.

If you are interested in sending your child to Cylch Meithrin Rhuddlan, contact the above number.