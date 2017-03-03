Is your mum extra special? Nominations needed for Rhyl Journal's mum of the year!

A MOTHER is someone who is there in good times and the bad, as well as giving up her time to help others – without a thought for herself.



Sometimes our mums are taken for granted and all the things they do for us without thinking twice go unnoticed.



However, Journal readers have the chance to reward that special person in their lives by deciding who will be Mum of the Year 2017.



Former lollipop lady Ann Hughes was the Journal’s last Mum of the Year in 2015.



She was nominated by her daughter, Marianne Tomkins.



Ann was brought up by her older sister Beryl after her mother died when she was 13.



Marianne said her mum did everything for everyone, including her immediate family, extended family and friends.



She married at 19 and had two children, Marianne and Wayne.



She divorced 20 years later and had to work four jobs to make ends meet.



Ann was instrumental in setting up the Rhyl and District Rounders League in 1971.



She had worked as a lollipop lady at Christchurch CP School, at a bakery in the White Rose Centre, as a cleaner, as a loan payment collector and at Rhyl’s Superdrug store.



At the time, Marianne said of her mum: “She looks after her family on a daily basis, even though she is in chronic pain with osteoporosis. Even through this, she still has a smile on her face.



“Her house is like a cafe or a meeting place. People are always there.”



The Journal’s winning mum will be treated to a VIP day out courtesy of the Journal’s generous advertisers. A local limo company – Limo Magic of Rhyl – will be driving the mum of the year winner around on her day out.



What better way is there to say thank you to your mum for all those years of support? Whatever your story, we want to hear from you.



Send your entries to heather.williams@nwn.co.uk by March 15.