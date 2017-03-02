Woman pedestrian dies in Abergele after crash between lorry and cars

A WOMAN has died following a road traffic collision in Abergele on Thursday afternoon.



North Wales Police have confirmed a pedestrian who was involved in a three vehicle collision has died.



Officers were called to the junction of Bridge Street and Water Street just after 3.20pm to reports of a collision between an articulated low loader HGV and two cars.



The female pedestrian, in her 60s, died at the scene.



Market Street was closed for several hours following the incident. At about 9.30pm, North Wales Police tweeted that the road had now opened.



Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact us.”

In a statement, Abergele Town Council said: "Thoughts go to the family and friends of the female who died today in Abergele."