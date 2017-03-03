Tight-knit Abergele community devastated after woman pedestrian is killed in crash between lorry and cars

A WOMAN has died following a road traffic collision in Abergele on Thursday afternoon.



North Wales Police have confirmed a pedestrian who was involved in a three vehicle collision has died.



Officers were called to the junction of Bridge Street and Water Street just after 3.20pm to reports of a collision between an articulated low loader HGV and two cars.



The female pedestrian, in her 60s, died at the scene.



Market Street was closed for several hours following the incident. At about 9.30pm, North Wales Police tweeted that the road had re-opened.



In a statement, Abergele Town Council said: "The Mayor, members and staff of Abergele Council wish to send their sincere thoughts to the family of the lady who died in the accident today."

Former mayor, councillor Sam Rowlands, added: "Very sad to see this incident take place on Thursday, it will certainly have an impact on this tight knit community as our thoughts and prayers are with friends and family.

"The whole town offers their deepest sympathies and will provide whatever support is necessary at this very difficult time."

Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact us.”