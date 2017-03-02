Road closed following serious crash between car and lorry in Abergele

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the main high street in Abergele following a "serious" crash.

Market Street is currently closed following the incident which happened earlier this afternoon. The crash involved a lorry and a car.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at about 3.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a lorry and a car on Market Street, Abergele.

"A paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene."

North Wales Police have asked drivers to avoid the area and "use an alternative route".

A spokesperson for the force added: "Market Street in Abergele will remain closed for the next few hours. Please avoid the area.

"Traffic is being diverted by the McDonald's roundabout just off the A55 following the serious collision."

Forensic Collision Investigation Unit have now been spotted at the scene.