Rhyl 14-year-old to play tennis for 12 hours to raise funds for Comic Relief

A TEENAGER is set to make a 12-hour racket this Comic Relief.



Rhyl High School pupil Jonathon Dawes will take part in a tennis marathon from 5.45am until 5.45pm at Rhyl Leisure Centre on Friday, March 17.



The 14-year-old, of Coast Road, was inspired to take on the fundraising after watching Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing’s gruelling 24-hour tennis match for Sport Relief last year.



Jonathon, who was named runner-up for young volunteer of the year at Tennis Wales, has been playing tennis for about eight years and represents Rhyl Tennis Club.



Several tennis coaches – from Mold, Wrexham, Rhos on Sea, Llandudno – will be joining Jonathon to act as opponents and to help keep the ball in court.



Melanie Dawes, Jonathon’s mum, said his venture was looking well supported. Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones is one of those planning to go along and play a game.



She said: “Jonathon is tennis mad. He has been going to the gym to prepare a couple of times. He is really looking forward to the whole thing.



”We are going to try and get everyone together, have a big countdown clock and make cakes to keep him going.”



There will be a raffle on the day and Pam Alford, president of Tennis Wales, is expected to make an appearance.



Jonathon has set himself a fundraising target of £500. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathon-Dawes to donate.