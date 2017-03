AN ELDERLY man was taken to hospital following a crash in Prestatyn this morning.

The incident happened at 9.15am on Grosvenor Road. A bike and car were involved.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "A paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene.

"An elderly man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in a stable condition."