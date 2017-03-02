North Wales Police rated 'good' by inspectors but need to do more to protect vulnerable

NORTH Wales Police’s role in the community has been deemed “good” following an inspection on how the force tackles crime and anti social behaviour.



The inspection, carried out by the Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC), looked at the “effectiveness” of the police and how the force investigates crime and reduces re-offending; protects those who are vulnerable from harm and supports victims tackling serious and organised crime.



The body, who are independent of Government and the police, also found that the force had a “good” understanding of threat and risks faced by the public and of the communities it serves, including those that are hard to reach.



Chief Constable Mark Polin said: “This is a good report for us and highlights the improvements we have made over the past year. We put a huge amount of effort into bringing offenders to justice and this is down to the meticulousness of our investigators who work on their cases until all lines of enquiry have been exhausted. The dedication of our officers and staff has led to serious offenders being jailed for many years.”



North Wales Police’s specialist capabilities were also ranked as being good with plans in place to respond in the event of a major disruption to services and teams being “well prepared” to respond to a firearms incident.



Chief Constable Polin added: “Protecting those who are most vulnerable is a priority for us and we are always looking at way to improve. We have already made significant investments with the setting up of dedicated teams to tackle sexual offences, CSE and cybercrime. Further investment continues in these areas and also in resources involved with modern slavery crimes.”



The report highlighted the need for the force to improve the way in which it investigates cases involving vulnerable victims.



North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said: "I am encouraged by the findings of the report that will provide reassurance to the people of North Wales. The rating by HMIC is a tribute to the dedication of the officers and staff of North Wales Police along with the leadership of the chief constable and his senior team. There is always room for improvement and I will continue to scrutinise the force and hold the chief constable to account to ensure the region is policed efficiently and effectively."