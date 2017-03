A WOMAN was hit by a car during rush-hour traffic.



The incident happened at about 5pm on Sussex Street, Rhyl, yesterday (Wednesday). It is believed that the woman may have been hit by a taxi.



An eye-witness said: “A lady was hit by black taxi as it tried to turn the wrong way up Sussex Street.”



A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and the woman was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”