Appeal for missing 29-year-old with tattoo of musical note who was last seen in Rhyl McDonalds

POLICE are appealing for help to find a man who went missing after last being seen in a fast food restaurant.

Kyle Michael Bryan Parker, aged 29, was last seen at 1pm on Monday at McDonalds in Rhyl. He has not been seen for four days.

Kyle is described as 6ft 1 tall and of athletic build. He has blue eyes, ginger hair, freckles, a Stockport accent and a tattoo on his left arm of musical note and number 88.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Kyle is known to have links to the Deeside and Stockport areas."

Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101 and quote ICAD number V029079.