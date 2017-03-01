Rhyl Harbour dredging works to start

DREDGING works at Rhyl Harbour will start on Monday.

Works are expected to take three weeks. For public safety reasons, a number of parking spaces, sections of the boardwalk and quay walls along the dock will be closed off.

Maintenance dredging of the harbour is required on a regular basis to ensure the required navigable depth for the safe passage of vessels and the continued success of the harbour.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: "The dredging will be done during low tide conditions using land based excavation plant. This will minimise any potential contamination of water and reduce any disruption to existing harbour users.

"The dredged material will be removed by road for recycling. The council is asking for the public’s patience whilst this essential work is carried out."