Rhyl criminal with 381 offences back in court

A criminal who’s amassed 381 offences on his record and said by his lawyer to have spent half his life in jail was back in court again.

Magistrates at Llandudno heard Archer who has plagued retailers for years was now due to benefit from an inheritance.

Archer, aged 61, of Bath Street, Rhyl, admitted stealing four watches from Argos at Rhyl and having a small amount of cannabis.

On February 13 he received an alcohol treatment requirement to try and stop his life of crime which had mainly involved thefts.

For re-offending he was fined £50, ordered to pay £30 compensation and £115 costs.

Defence solicitor Huw Roberts said the community order was still “in its infancy.”

Archer had stopped drinking but “fell off the wagon.”

Mr Roberts said Archer’s brother had died in October.

“As a result he’s due to inherit some money. On the day he read a letter from the solicitor dealing with the brother’s estate explaining there would be some delay in the money being paid to him. He stupidly had a drink and walked into Argos,” the lawyer explained.

He insisted that Archer, who appeared in custody before the court, was fed-up of going in and out of jail, and trying to mend his ways.

Mr Roberts added: “I am asking you to give him a chance and not scupper the community order.”