Appeal to find driver after 29-year-old woman is injured in hit-and-run crash in Prestatyn

A 29-YEAR-old woman was left badly shaken and in pain after a hit-and-run car crash.



Lauren Phillips, of Prestatyn, was driving along Meliden Road, near the golf course, last night (Tuesday) when she was struck by a 51 plate burgundy coloured car. It is thought that the make of vehicle car was a Focus.

The incident happened just after 10pm. Lauren remembers hearing a loud bang before being thrown forward. She got out of the car and saw a man, who told her he had to ‘jump out of the way’ of the car after nearly being hit himself.



Lauren said: “I saw car driving past me refusing to stop. I felt very shaken. An ambulance was called – I was in shock, had neck, back pain and pain across my front from the seatbelt.



”The back left of the car is smashed in and there is damage to the wheel. It is a write-off.



”It makes me extremely angry that somebody would cause damage and injury to another person and not have the common decency to stop due to their irresponsible actions . The driver was going too fast, overtaking on the brow of a hill . Somebody could of been seriously injured or killed due to some idiot driver.”



Lauren was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital and was discharged at 4am following x-rays.



”I suffered whiplash and have had a lot of pain,” Lauren added. “I just hope the police find the driver so they can face the consequence of leaving the scene of an accident and be a warning to others to drive safely.”



A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “We had a report at about 10.20pm that a local person had been involved in a hit and run road traffic collision. It involved a black Mini Cooper and a burgundy coloured Focus or Corsa which left the scene without stopping.



”An investigation is underway to try and track down the driver.”



A spokesperson for Welsh Ambulance Service added: “We were called at about 10.55pm to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Meliden Road, Prestatyn.



”We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a woman was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”



Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 and quote reference VO28878.