Girl left without treatment by Prestatyn primary school after breaking wrist

A MOTHER says her daughter’s primary school left her with an untreated broken wrist for more than five hours.

Ten-year-old Alisha Thomas, who attends Ysgol Clawdd Offa in Prestatyn, fell over on the school yard and fractured her wrist in two places.

Staff at the school did not send Alisha to be seen by a nurse or call her mother, Amy Thomas, despite Alisha being in severe pain with a large swelling on her arm.

Her mum said: “When Alisha fell, two people looked at her arm.

“One of them said she needed to go to hospital, but another senior member of staff over-rode this and said she was fine.

“She spent the day in extreme pain and only had an ice pack because her friend told the teachers she needed one.

“She was telling the teacher that her hand was hurting but they just told her to use her other hand.

“Nobody called me to ask if I was happy for her to stay in school.

“She was left without treatment for hours and was even sent to an after-school club.

“As soon as I saw her I knew there was something wrong, she looked awful.

“You could tell that her arm was broken from the swelling and she had a fever from the pain.

“I took her to A&E and she was given an X-ray that revealed she had two fractures in her wrist.

“She has now been given a cast and is making visits to the fracture clinic.

“I have filed a complaint with the school – I want to know why she was treated so badly.”

A Denbighshire County Council spokesman said: “One of our pupils did suffer a fall during her lunch-break before half-term.

“She was seen by a first aid trained member of staff, but it was believed that she hadn’t suffered any injuries and she did not complain of being in pain during the rest of the afternoon.

“We did contact the mother at the end of the day to inform her that her daughter had fallen.

“Had there been any suggestion of a broken arm or wrist, the mother would have been informed immediately as is normal practice.

“We have explained the position to the mother.

“A formal complaint has now been submitted to the school.

That complaint will be looked into and we will be responding formally in due course.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”