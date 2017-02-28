Tributes to "happy-go-lucky" Rhyl rapper with "heart of gold" who died aged 20 after severe bout of flu

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 20-year-old rapper described as a “cheeky chappy” and the “life and soul of any party.”



Macauley Joseph Edward Bratherton, from Rhyl, died after a severe bout of flu. Further tests are still being carried out to determine the cause of his death.



He developed what he thought were “normal” flu symptoms, but on February 2 he started to cough up blood. Two days later he was rushed to Glan Clwyd Hospital where he was put on a life support machine as he was unable to breathe for himself. He died on February 6.



Macauley was originally from Crewe but moved to Rhyl in 2012 where he lived with his dad, Michael.



Michaela said that Macauley was truly the best brother anyone could ask for



He started writing his own music aged 11 and released material through YouTube, SoundCloud and Facebook.



His sister Michaela Bratherton, 23, said: “Macauley’s personality was always happy -go-lucky.



“No matter where he went, he’d make new friends and fit in any crowd. He had a very loyal set of friends who he called his brothers.



“Even though he was my baby brother, I looked up to him so much. He inspired so many people and he even helped people change [their lives].



“From a young age, Macauley and I convinced people we were twins. We did everything together on holiday and we got the nickname M&M – he would rap and I would sing.



“He was truly the best brother anyone could ask for and my little girl absolutely adored him.”



Along with Michaela, Macauley also leaves mum Linda, sisters Denise, Liza, Kelly and Sharlina and brothers Paul, Darren, Stefan and Christopher.



Macauley Bratherton with mum Linda and dad Michael



His funeral was held last Wednesday at Crewe Crematorium.



Michaela added: “I would like to make people aware of the type of flu Macauley battled, but we don’t want to panic people because it is very rare. It gave him symptoms of any normal cold/flu but was slowly shutting his body down.



“He was caring with a heart of gold and had a smile that could melt anyone’s heart.

"This has been extremely hard on this family. We lost our elder brother Christopher 10 months back and obviously, this was a huge shock to us. We never thought this would happen, especially to Macauley. He was the baby of this family, always active and on the go with his friends, we didnt think a flu coud do this. He is the special sibling. We are heartbroken.



“His girlfriend, Amy, was a huge support and was by his side every day in hospital.



”Macauley has left a motto behind. He’d say ‘you’ve only got one shot at life; make it count; make it something. If you have a dream, go for it’.”

Michaela thanked everyone who turned out to pay their respects to Macauley last Wednesday.

"We played one of his songs in the service - Gone But NeverForgotten," she added.

"The applause he got was amazing. He would of been wearing the hugest smile."

The family are raising money to help towards the cost of Macauley's funeral. Click to donate.