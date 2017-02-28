 ad

Police issue scam warning to hairdressers and salons in Denbighshire

Published date: 28 February 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
NORTH Wales Police are advising hairdressers and salons not to divulge information about GHD brand hair products.
 
The warning comes after a number of hairdressers and salons within the Denbigh, Ruthin and Rhuddlan areas have reported that they have received phone calls from a man asking about GHD products.
 
The man, who is described as having a Liverpool accent, has requested information about stock levels and online purchases of products from the various stores.
 
Sgt Beth Jones said: “We are warning people that this may be a scam and advising staff not to divulge any information and refuse any online purchases to unknown persons.”
 
If you have received enquiries from a suspicious sounding male about GHD products and can provide any information please contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V024863. Alternatively contact the webchat north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

