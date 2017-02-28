"Rare" daffodil in Prestatyn with nine heads flowers in time for St David's Day

AN UNUSUAL daffodil ‘with many heads’ has flowered just in time for Saint David’s Day.



The nine headed flower was grown by Dawn Hughes, of Beverley Drive in Prestatyn.



She said: ”It is fantastic. It flowered over the weekend and it is absolutely beautiful. I couldn’t believe it had nine heads. I kept counting it.



”I have never seen anything like it before. We had four or five heads in the past but not nine. I sent it in because I thought ‘surely, nobody can beat that’.



“We have grown it in our front garden alongside another four-to-five headed daffodil. It is lovely to see at this time of year.”





RHS chief horticulturist Guy Barter agreed that the look of the flower was “certainly striking.”



“Under the right conditions and with a degree of luck, nature does sometimes create interesting and unusual plants,” he said.



”It is possible to buy multi -headed daffodil seeds from some plant nurseries.”