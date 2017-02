AN investigation is being carried out after two caravans were burnt down in Towyn on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire across two static caravans at Ty Mawr Holiday Park on Towyn Road, Towyn.

Fire and Rescue officers recieved a call at 9.42pm sending two appliances from Abergele and using two hole reel jets, one set of breathing apparatus and lighting.

There was 100% fire damage to both caravans.

An investigation has been launched.