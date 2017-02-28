Hardy runners take on Rhyl 10 mile

RUNNERS braved the wind on Saturday for the Rhyl 10 Mile road race.



The fast, flat course started at Rhyl’s Events Arena.



Members of clubs including Denbigh Harriers, Abergele Harriers, Prestatyn Running Club, North Wales Road Runners and Cybi Striders took part.



Matthew Cloues takes the tape to win Saturday's main 10 mile event at Rhyl, in a time of 51 mins - Photo: Phil Micheu



A fun run was held prior to the main race at 10am.



Karl Sadil of Bangor took first place in the fun run, with Rhys Morrow second and Patrick Cuthbert third.



In the main race, Matthew Cloues broke the tape in a windswept finish with a time of 51 minutes.

Fum Run leading trio: 1st Karl Sadil of Bangor (centre); 2nd Rhys Morrow (left) and 3rd Patrick Cuthbert (right) - Photo: Phil Micheu