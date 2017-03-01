IMAGE OF THE WEEK: "Beautiful" daffodils on display for St David’s Day

Daffodils get ready to rear their heads in preparation for St David’s Day.



The photo – of the blooms slowly starting to flower – was captured by Yveline Le Gars Hands as part of a #LoveRhyl tourism project.



Yveline, who is originally from the Brittany region of France, has been selected alongside nine other amateur photographers as a Rhyl ‘Instagram champion’. Each week, the Journal is featuring the work of one of the Instagram champions.



Yveline said: “I have lived in Rhyl since 1976, having originally come from Brittany in France. I married my husband Terry in 1978, and we share a love of photography, the fresh air and the outdoors. I see photography as an art form and use it to evoke an emotional response.



“Viewing the beautiful daffodils in the run up to St David’s Day” – Yveline Le Gars Hands



”I am already a champion for Rhyl and regularly post my photographs of Rhyl on Facebook. I want my photos to say ‘stop, open your eyes, look and look again’ and for people’s outlook and view of Rhyl to change with each picture.



”If and when people respond by saying ‘wow’ or ‘Is this really Rhyl?’ - I consider it mission accomplished.”



Follow the Rhyl Instagram champions as they capture Rhyl and its progress by searching #loverhyl. Follow @loverhyl on Instagram.