Much loved Pensarn hub named as cyclists cafe of the year

A MUCH loved “cycle friendly” cafe has received a top award.



Pantri Bach, in Pensarn near Abergele, has been named as Cyclists Cafe of the Year. The well-recognised catering accolade was awarded by the Chester and North Wales branch of CyclingUK.



Introduced in recent years, the competition acts a ‘big thank you’ to proprietors and staff of cycle friendly establishments.



Roy Spilsbury, representative of CTC – UK national cycling charity, said: “In 2016 the award went to the Meadow Lee Farm Coffee Shop at the end of the Mickle Trafford Cycle Path in Cheshire. This year Cleopatra’s at Holt in Wales, was pipped at the post by one vote. Ten cafes were nominated and the winner cannot be considered for the title for another five years.



”One big advantage for Pantri Bach is its location on the North Wales coastal cycle route with its many miles of superb beaches alongside National Cycle Route five. For over 15 years it has been the Wednesday morning coffee stop for riders joining up at Colwyn Bay to ride over to Pensarn to meet friends from other points along the coast.



“It’s also most convenient and popular as a watering hole for touring cyclists,” Mr Spilsbury added.



”On one occasion, the Namibian national rugby team dropped by to mingle with the riders.”



An award presentation was held at Pantri Bach last Wednesday. Mike Cross, president of CyclingUK’s Chester and North Wales branch, presented the award.



Kirsty Prosser, aged 27 who has worked at Pantri Bach cafe since she was 13 and became manageress at 19, said: “We are extremely honoured to recieve this award and we are absolutely over the moon to be the first in Wales to be awarded. We are in a great location for cyclists and we love supporting both CTC events and other charities/groups that organise events in our area. We had great attendance at the award presentation – about 30 cyclists from our local Rhos on Sea group and CTC members.



”I feel what makes the cafe stands out is that we have a sense of community. The owners – Nick and Julie Williams – are always happy to get involved with charity events and always champion local events like fundraisers. We have a fantastic team environment and we have an amazing customer base.”