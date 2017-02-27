Tributes paid to well-loved and respected Rhyl ex-lifeboat crew member.

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “well-loved” and “respected” former lifeboat crew member who died aged 86.



Gerald Hughes died at his home on Sunday. Mr Hughes had served as crew, Bowman and Second Coxswain with Rhyl Lifeboat. His role with the lifeboat spanned 60 years.



Mr Hughes had been linked with the lifeboats since he was a boy, only leaving his home town of Rhyl for National Service. He lived alone but was part of the fishing scene in Rhyl harbour.



Flags at the station and at the lifeboat memorial on the promenade have been flying at half-mast.



Paul Frost, deputy 2nd coxswain at Rhyl lifeboat, said: “For the second time this February, the crew wish to announce the passing of a well-loved and respected ex-crew member. Gerald regularly attended the station in the morning to meet his fellow crew and colleagues, until ill health prevented him getting down there. He still came down on a Sunday morning when he was picked up by former Coxswain Peter Robinson.



”He took a great interest in the station and it's crew, having been probably the last crewman on station to have sailed in a pulling and sailing lifeboat - no engine and only oars for power. He was a rich fount of knowledge about Rhyl, it's harbour, and the fishing trade.



”Gerald had been a fisherman with his boat and long nets, fishing for salmon and sea trout off the shore, and also netting for shrimps and prawns by a push-net or by tractor and trailer,” he added.



Mr Hughes had built up a vast store of photographs and memorabilia about Rhyl lifeboat station. He “could always be seen” with his pencil and notebook, either referring to past events or jotting something new down.



Last month, ex-crew member Ray Coltman died aged 79. The funeral of the former RNLI station mechanic and lifeboat operations manager was held on February 16. Mr Coltman’s coffin was borne on the back of Rhyl's inshore lifeboat from the station to the church.



Martin Jones, Rhyl Coxswain, added: “This is a great shock to the Rhyl lifeboat family, coming so soon after we said goodbye to another ex-crew member Ray Coltman.



”Gerald will be missed by all in the local sea-going community.”



Further details about Mr Hughes’s funeral will be released soon.