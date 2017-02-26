Youngster Isaac turns die-hard Rhyl FC fan after competition win

A COMPETITION winner has used the experience to become a fan of Rhyl Football Club.

Isaac Harper won a chance to become a mascot for the Lilywhites for their Dafabet Welsh Premier League match against Newtown in December, but little did his family know that this was to be the start of a new chapter in their life as die-hard fan.

The youngster won the competition, which was run in partnership with Rhyl Town Council, to celebrate his birthday and he was given five-star treatment by the club, including leading the teams out and then taking part in the half time warm up.

He enjoyed the day so much that he persuaded his mother Natasha to come along four days later to watch the Lilies host The New Saints, and since then the family have been to a number of home matches and have joined the travelling faithful on trips to Bala Town, Llandudno and to Airbus UK Broughton.

Mrs Harper, said: “Everyone at the club made Isaac feel so special on his birthday and after the first match he was determined to come back for the next match wearing his new kit.

"Since then we have made friends with many of the supporters and have been made to feel really welcome with all the other supporters.

"There is a great sense of belonging amongst the supporters and Isaac is really enjoying going to watch Rhyl.”

Rhyl FC Managing Director Mike Jones, added: “It’s been great seeing Isaac and his family coming to the matches after winning the competition and then becoming part of the Rhyl FC family.

"That’s what this club is all about, being part of the Rhyl community.”