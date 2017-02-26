Prestatyn Town suffer spot kick heartbreak in JD Welsh Cup thriller

PRESTATYN Town bowed out of the JD Welsh Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout defeat to Gap Connah’s Quay.

The Seasiders put in another rousing display against the Dafabet Welsh Premier League outfit in what was a pulsating cup tie in-front of a large crowd at the Motion Finance Stadium.

Neil Gibson’s side face another huge week in their quest for the Huws Gray Alliance title, and can secure the silverware with two wins this week against Denbigh Town (Tuesday night) and Penrhyncoch (Saturday).

The home side began the cup tie on the front foot and took the lead on four minutes when a Town corner fell to the feet of Alec Williams, who beat his man before sending a superb placed effort into the corner.

Things almost got even better soon as the hosts missed a number of chances to double their advantage, with Ben Maher, James Stead and top scorer Jordan Davies all finding to find the net during a dominant spell.

The Nomads were fortunate to keep 11 men on the field on 27 minutes when ex-Tranmere Rovers academy product Danny Harrison received only a yellow card for a shocking late challenge.

Gibson’s men finally extended their advantage on 43 minutes when Maher reacted first to send a rebound in off the crossbar.

After the break saw the Europa League qualifiers finalists finally got themselves into the tie and they reduced the arrears on 47 minutes when former Town star Kai Edwards came back to haunt his old club with a neat finish.

Andy Morrison’s side piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but the home rearguard held firm until seven minutes from time when the impressive Wes Baynes drilled a fierce drive past Carl Jones to ensure it finished 2-2 at full-time.

After both sides found chances hard to come by in the additional 30 minutes, Town held a narrow advantage twice in the shootout after Jones saved a Baynes spot kick and Matty Williams’ effort rattled the crossbar.

Heartbreak befell the Seasiders when Noah Edwards’ effort hit both posts before failing to the cross the line, while Maher fluffed his lines when having a kick to seal a passage to the semi-finals.

Their misery was compounded when Jack Lewis dragged his penalty wide in sudden death, leaving the experienced Mike Wilde to slot home and send the away side into the semis.