A man has been charged with robbery, serious firearms offences and dangerous driving following last Saturday's police chase on the A55.

The driver of a BMW convertible was injured when the vehicle crashed on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near the St George turnoff.

On Friday, the driver was charged by Greater Manchester Police with three robberies, serious firearms offences and dangerous driving.

Picture by Ian Clapham / Twitter

The man was due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court to face the charges.

North Wales Police tweeted on Friday: “Update re serious collision, A55 Bodelwyddan on 18/02/17.

“Driver released from hospital and been charged by Greater Manchester Police with 3 robberies, serious firearms offences and dangerous driving."

North Wales Police referred the matter to the IPCC as the vehicle was being pursued by officers prior to the collision.

The westbound carriageway of the A55 was closed for more than seven hours after the incident.