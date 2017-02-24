Six men arrested over fake £20 notes used in Conwy and Denbighshire

Police have arrested six men suspected of using counterfeit £20 sterling notes in fraudulent transactions across the coastal areas of Conwy and Denbighshire.

The six men, all from Bradford, West Yorkshire, were arrested by North Wales Police on suspicion of fraud by misrepresentation.

Detective Sergeant Dean Jones said: “We are keen to hear from business people who suspect they may have been the subject of fraudulent transactions.”

Anyone who may have information relating to counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact St Asaph CID on 101.