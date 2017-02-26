Care of man who died after choking on a tablet praised by coroner

A coroner has praised the “gold standard care” received by a young man who died after choking on a tablet.

Haydn Lodwig Jones, 26, was being cared for by staff of the Cartref Ni charity when the emergency occurred at his home in Woodland Road West, Colwyn Bay, on July 13 last year.

Haydn, who suffered from cerebral palsy and was registered blind, was being attended by support worker Cai Roberts, who told an inquest in Ruthin that all the staff had received the appropriate training in the risks during feeding and taking medication.

Haydn had already had one small tablet and taken some water when he started choking on a larger tablet.

Mr Roberts told the inquest he slapped him several times on the back and after calling for help put Haydn over the arm of a chair to try to clear the blockage.

“Nothing was working,” he said.

Haydn then started breathing shallow breaths and Mr Roberts carried out cardio-pulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived. He then accompanied him to Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he was certified dead. The cause of death was given as cardio-respiratory arrest due to choking.

Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, told him: “You did a remarkable job and could not have done any more.”

Neil Ryder, chief executive of Cartref Ni, said that following the tragedy an investigation was carried out and it confirmed that all the correct procedures had been followed .

“Everyone in the company was affected by it but we are confident that everything possible had been done,” he said.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Mrs Jones said: “It could have happened at any time and it was just a case of minimising the risk.”

Haydn, she added, had had the best possible life under the circumstances and it was clear that he had been well cared for.

“From what I have seen it was gold standard care,” she added.