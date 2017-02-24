Welsh speaking brides and and grooms getting hitched in St Asaph venue to now say "ydw"

WELSH speaking brides and grooms-to-be now have the chance to say ‘ydw’ on their special day.



St Asaph’s Oriel Country Hotel and Spa is now offering a full Welsh wedding package to help couples celebrate in their preferred language. The hotel – which hosts between 65 and 100 weddings a year – was given support on developing its Welsh language offer through Denbighshire County Council’s Welsh in Business project, run in partnership with Iaith Cyf.



The wedding package includes a Welsh harpist, disco and menu as well as slate heart-shaped table centres and a Welsh speaking master of ceremonies.



Michelle Seddon, aged 48, wedding director at the hotel who has more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality, said: “With our new Cariad package, the menu is based around Welsh dishes, we will offer a master of ceremony in Welsh and we have a number of Welsh speaking banqueting staff.



“It offers couples the chance to come here and have a full Welsh language experience. A lot of families have traditional values that can sometimes get lost in modern society.



The package compliments bilingual civil ceremonies already available at the hotel.



The Oriel dates back to 1780, originally having been a private country home and current owners the Seddon family bought the hotel in 1998.



Welsh in Business was a pilot project run in Prestatyn, St Asaph and Llangollen as part of the council’s work on developing the economy through its Economic and Community Ambition Programme.



Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, leader of Denbighshire, said: “It is great to see the Oriel embrace the Welsh language in this way and offer couples the chance to celebrate their special day in Welsh. Welsh in Business builds on the economic strengths provided by Denbighshire’s strong Welsh identity and culture to actively promote use of the Welsh.



Mrs Seddon added: “We thought the scheme was a great idea. Welsh is a culture with lots of history and we need to look after it.”



Visit www.denbighshire.gov.uk/marchforbusiness for details about the workshops.