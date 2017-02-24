Storm Doris forces Welsh Mountain Zoo closure for second day

A ZOO has been forced to close for a second day following damage caused by Storm Doris.



The Welsh Moutain Zoo, Colwyn Bay, saw a number of fallen trees across its site – some of which were deemed “unstable”.



All animals were said to be safe.



Nick Jackson, director at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, said: “We’ve seen several trees, ranging in size and species in various parts of the zoo fall down, with some hanging branches remaining. Tree surgeons are coming to the Zoo later to assess and rectify all damage, ensuring the entire zoo is safe and secure.



“We’re pleased to report that all of animals are safe and there has been no damage to the enclosures. As with all of our animals who have access to indoor areas, they are free to come and go as they wish now that we have established that there are no health and safety concerns within their enclosures.”

It is hoped the Zoo will be open to the public once again from Saturday and operating within normal hours, however visitors are advised to contact the zoo or check their website before travelling.