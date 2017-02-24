Police receive over 500 calls as storm doris wreaks havoc

POLICE received more than 500 calls as Storm Doris caused chaos across North Wales.

Storm Doris brought wind gusts as high as 80mph yesterday. The strongest gust - of 94mph - was felt at Capel Curig.

North Wales Police thanked the public, partner agencies and their own staff for their efforts during the extreme weather.

Chief Inspector Paul Jones said: “I am delighted with how well all of the agencies involved worked together to the common goal of keeping the public safe. We planned our response to Storm Doris together and it was this joint response that allowed us to succeed.

“We would all like to thank the public for their patience and their timely reports.”



Fallen trees and branches are still causing issues on some minor roads across the region.

Motorists are being advised to drive safely.