Abergele man with police-style uniform claimed he was ghost-hunter

A man caught at night with police-style uniform and equipment claimed he was a ghost-hunter, a court heard.

Matthew Knight, aged 29, of Marine Road, Pensarn, Abergele, an unemployed coach driver, had a utility belt including handcuffs, what appeared to be spray, and two batons, magistrates at Llandudno were told.

Prosecutor James Neary said he had been stopped at Penrhyn Bay, Llandudno, while driving a Saab on December 10.

Mr Neary said Knight had a two-way radio attached to his chest, police body armour, a reflective jacket and fleece jacket with the logo “MK dog section.”

Mr Neary said Knight told police he was a “paranormal enthusiast” and had heard about a house at Penrhyn Bay due to be demolished. He said he wore the clothing when ghost-hunting.

According to Knight, most of the items were purchased on the internet auction site eBay from a seller in Liverpool. “He maintained that the items were not to impersonate a police officer,” Mr Neary said.

Knight pleaded guilty to having an extendable baton in Glan y Mor Road, Penrhyn Bay, and wearing police uniform.

A twelve weeks suspended jail term was imposed and he must do 250 hours unpaid work and pay £200 costs. Forfeiture of the equipment was ordered.

Simon Sargent, defending, said it was “rather an odd case.”

However, Knight also had “quite an intense interest in the police.”

The solicitor said: ”Maybe it’s an interest he’s taken one step too far.”