Llandudno Junction sex pest convicted of all charges

Sex pest Barrie Philip Hill has been warned he could go to prison after he was convicted of breaching his sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).



A judge told him that he had “a wholly unhealthy attitude” towards women.



He asked one young woman for sex and made sexual comments towards another.



“As things stand the likelihood is that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence,”said Mr Recorder Paul Hopkins QC, sitting at Mold Crown Court.



Painter and decorator, Hill, 48, formerly of Maes Derw in Llandudno Junction, but now bailed to an address in Wellington Road, Rhyl, will be sentenced in March.



He pleaded not guilty to six charges - five of breaching the SOPO preventing him from giving lifts in his car to unaccompanied woman or intimidating women, and one charge of sexual assault dating back to May and September, 2015.



But a jury convicted him of all charges – four unanimously and two by a majority.



The court heard in 1995 he'd been jailed for nine months for indecent assault on a girl under 16.



The SOPO was made at the request of North Wales Police at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court in March 2015.



Prosecuting barrister Kim Halsall said Hill made sexually inappropriate remarks to two women, touched their bottoms and made them feel extremely uncomfortable.



He told the first complainant “your bum looks good”, said he could tell her bra size and approached her in a shop from behind and put his hand out to stroke the back of her neck.



It was alleged he told her about a massage company he ran and he gave her a business card called “In Safe Hands”.



He offered her a massage if she ever wanted one, it was alleged.



Hill later sent her a text message asked how her neck was.



She replied it was fine and put an angry face on her message, but he replied “I will do it nice and slow next time”, it was alleged.



On another occasion he approached her from behind and put his arm around her waist, put an open hand on her bottom and pulled her towards him.



He offered to wash her car, she refused, and he then asked her out of the blue “can we have sex?” it was alleged.



Hill later sent her a message saying “hi, can we?”



It was alleged he gave the second complainant the “Safe Hands” business card and told her that her “arse was slapable ” and made comments about her breasts.



He sent her a Facebook message offering her a free driving lesson and when she said she would not do it without her boyfriend being present, he called her “chicken”.



On a later occasion he smacked her bottom.



Hill denied the allegations.



He previously ran Safe Hands and said he may have given his card out for painting and decorating purposes because it had his telephone number on it.



Other women provided seperate evidence claiming Hill made a lewd comment while he told another “you have a lovely arse in those jeans.”



Simon Mintz, defending, said while Hill was “touchy feely” he had not breached the order.



District Judge Gwyn Jones said at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court said Hill had accepted stopping to give a lift but "maintained his behaviour was not sexualised or inappropriate".