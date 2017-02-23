Historic Abergele site welcomes two new peacocks

TWO new peacocks settling into castle life are looking forward to displaying and shaking their “beautiful” tail feathers at visitors.



The new residents arrived at the historic site, located near Abergele, yesterday (Wednesday). Two other Indian peafowls – or blue peafowls – arrived before Christmas. Males are termed peacocks, while females are known as peahens



Dr Mark Baker, chairman of Abergele’s Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: “We now have three male peacocks and one female peahens. We are hoping they will breed.



”Historically, peacocks used to live in the gardens. These new peacocks are a bit more wild than the ones that arrived before Christmas but they are all settling in well together. We are looking to give them names, we hope to involve visitors – do a bit of a competition.”



Earlier today, severe winds swept through the newly restored gardens at the castle causing destruction.



Dr Baker added: “We got the full brunt the storm really. Trees have been ripped up. We are having a charity event tomorrow but the garden set up has been ruined. Storm Doris came in and just ripped through it all. We are hoping to collect donations in order to repair the gardens and replace our marquee.”



Gwyrch Castle is hosting an an Open Gardens event on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 between 12pm and 5pm. £5 per adult and £2.50 for children. Trust members – free. The event will feature a bushcraft and wilderness school, chainshaw carving, traditional building skills, woodturning using Gwyrch Castle timber, bee and natural habitat awareness, exhibitions, craft stalls, guided tours, cream teas, light snacks and refreshments.



To donate to the Trust, visit www.gwrychtrust.co.uk