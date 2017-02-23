Falling tree smashes joiner's van in St Asaph

A VAN has been written off after a tree fell and crushed it under high winds in St Asaph.

The white van's owner had just bought a brand new van to replace it but was still depending on his old vehicle for the next two weeks.

Fortunately nobody was hurt.

Self-employed Joiner, Peter Roberts, 35, said: "I was at work and just got a call off my girlfriend who heard about it from the Housing Association in St Asaph.

"I had to rush back from where I was working and get it all sorted but unfortunately it's a writeoff.

"I've had it for about two years and I'd actually just bought a new van which has to go in for a few repairs, so I won't have it for a couple of weeks.

"I was going to be depending on this one, but I'm sure the insurance will sort it out.

"It's just lucky nobody was around or that the tree didn't land on something more expensive.

"The weather has been horrible, absolutely horrendous out there. I've seen it's been 90 miles an hour in places."