Performance cancelled at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre due to extreme weather conditions

STORM Doris is reaching 80mph and has left a theatre performance cancelled.

Chris & Pui, due to start at 2.30pm this afternoon at Rhyl Pavilion, has been cancelled due to severe weather conditions.

The theatre has apologised for "any inconvenience caused."

A spokesperson said: "We urge people with tickets to today's show to talk to the box office and be patient with our call operators as they handle the volume of calls.

"We will try and reschedule the show at a later date."

Anyone who has bought tickets to Chris & Pui can contact the box office on 01745 33 00 00 for a full refund.