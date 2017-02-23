Flaming Lips, Bloc Party, Rag'n'Bone Man and Tash Sultana come to Festival No. 6

Festival No.6 organisers have announced the first wave of headliners for this year’s festival.

Topping the bill are psychedelic rockers The Flaming Lips, celebrating their 30th anniversary.

They are joined by UK festival exclusive performances from Scottish post-rockers Mogwai and platinum selling indie band Bloc Party.

Other standout acts performing at No6 include Rag’n’Bone, whose worldwide smash hit ‘Human’ saw him claim best Newcomer at this year’s Brit Awards, soul sensation and ‘Ready Or Not’ hitmaker Laura Mvula, award-winning performance poet Kate Tempes and rising sensation Tash Sultana.

Famous faces taking part in the sixth festival include actress Maxine Peake who will be curating her own stage for a day, Peaky’s Parlour, with a mixture of special guests and screenings, Welsh singing star Charlotte Church, Trip Hop legend and actor Goldie, Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners, and legendary snooker player turned DJ Steve Davis.

This year’s festival, taking place over the weekend September 7- 10, will see a special 50th anniversary celebration of the release of the Beatles seminal Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, featuring the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bootleg Beatles.

There will also be a tribute to Manchester music supremo Tony Wilson ten years on from his death, and as part of No.6’s first

DJ/electronic line-up Heavenly Jukebox and Purple Stardust - the ultimate Prince and Bowie disco.

The arts and culture programme at the Portmeirion-based festival this year includes a return from No.6 favourites The Brythoniaid Welsh Male Voice Choir, Twin Town director Kevin Allen, who will be revealing details of the movie’s hugely anticipated sequel.

The No.6 Academy returns, in partnership with Guardian Masterclasses, providing free taster sessions of their popular classes, plus workshops on everything from Welsh Language Classes to Northern Soul Dancing.

The whole village will come alive with pop-up theatre and performers with some special themed treats planned for the sixth birthday.

Festival founder Gareth Cooper said: “It’s a very special year for us as we’re celebrating our sixth birthday and we’re marking the occasion by really going back to our roots. It has to be our most diverse bill to date with amazing artists from across the globe packing every stage, from the woods to the main stage – it’s going to be incredible.

“There’s still more to be revealed in the coming weeks, but I’m absolutely convinced 2017 is going to be the best Festival No.6 yet.”