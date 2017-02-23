Speed restrictions imposed on a number of train routes across North Wales

Arriva Trains Wales is slowing down the pace of some of its services today.
Speed restrictions have been imposed on a number of routes as a result of Storm Doris. Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham and Powys are being battered by gusts of up to 80mph.
The following routes are affected:
Holyhead - Llandudno Junction (via Bangor)
Aberystwyth - Caersws (via Machynlleth)
Pwllheli - Machynlleth
Fishguard Harbour / Milford Haven / Pembroke Dock - Llanelli (via Carmarthen)
Shrewsbury - Birmingham Interational (via Wolverhampton & Birmingham New Street) - ATW services will not operate between Wolverhampton and Birmingham Intl between the hours of 9.30pm to 4.30pm.
Crewe - Manchester Piccadilly
Warrington Bank Quay - Manchester Oxford Road
