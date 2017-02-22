Tickets on sale for Squeeze this Friday

TICKETS for South-London legends Squeeze go on sale this Friday.

Working on a new album for 2017, the tour follows the success of the band’s latest album Cradle To The Grave, and will see support from Nine Below Zero.

Chris Difford said: “I’m excited to say Squeeze are planning a new album release and a UK tour for 2017. As I put pencil to paper to write some ideas for the next album I have to say how confident I am about our bands future.

“I’m excited that Nine Below Zero are opening up for us as they’re a band I have a huge amount of respect for.”

Glenn Tilbrook said: “Following on from our work in 2015 and 2016 which saw us scale new heights as a band, we’re working on the first new collection of Squeeze songs since 2015's Cradle To The Grave.

“We will be honoured to welcome our old chums Nine Below Zero as support. Their new album of covers, '13 Shades Of Blue' is one of my favourite albums of this year.”

The band has long been a captivating live act, and this year triumphed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

As well as a vast catalogue including hits such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction and Tempted, they also have Cradle To The Grave to draw on – their first collection of new tracks since 1998.

This album marked the complete reintegration of the masterful songwriting axis of Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, in a series of fond vignettes about childhood, growing up and the absurdities of the ride through life we’re all on. The live band now features a six-piece line up with Chris and Glenn joined by Simon Hanson (drums), Lucy Shaw (bass), Stephen Large (keyboards) and Melvin Duffy (guitar and various instruments).

The album was written as a soundtrack to Danny Baker’s BBC TV sitcom ‘Cradle To Grave’ which starred Peter Kay. The lyrics were based on his autobiography about growing up in South London in the 1970s ‘Going To Sea In A Sieve’, which Chris and Glenn could relate to from their own experiences.

The show will be held on Thursday, October at the Rhyl Pavilion. For more information or to buy tickets visit online at www.rhylpavilion.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01745330000.