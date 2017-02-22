Chief of Bodelwyddan's Clogau Gold to take the stage at business breakfast in Llandudno

THE chief of Clogau Gold will address crowds during a business breakfast.



Ben Roberts, managing director of an the international jewellery firm which has its head office in Bodelwyddan, will be guest speaker at The Institute of Directors (IoD) event at Llandudno Bay hotel next Wednesday.



Mr Roberts will discuss the company’s journey from a small family firm to a major international jeweller. Mr Roberts – named IoD North Wales’ young director of the year, a Hot 100 business big shot 2014 and listed in the Who’s Who of Britain’s business elite three years running – joined the business in 2007. Before taking over as managing director, he worked in the marketing, product design, and operations departments.



Helen Watson, chair of IoD, said: “We’re looking forward to finding out more about Ben and Clogau Gold. The growth of Clogau is a brilliant example of a North Wales business success story and shows how firms can go on to achieve big things.



“I’ve watched Ben and Clogau Gold’s rise with interest and his stories and insight will prove to be fascinating.”



The breakfast is jointly held by the IoD with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Cymru. The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Cymru will also provide networking opportunities for attendees.



The event runs from 8am until 10am. To book tickets, telephone 02920 38990 or contact iod.wales@iod.com