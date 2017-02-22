Prestatyn Town issue community rallying cry ahead of Gap Connah's Quay cup clash

PRESTATYN Town have issued a rallying cry ahead of their crunch JD Welsh Cup clash this weekend.

The Seasiders have enlisted the help of the community for their bumper tie with Welsh Premier League side Gap Connah’s Quay, which will be shown live in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras on Saturday, February 25 (5.15pm).

Chairman Chris Tipping, said: “'This weeks game is huge. If we were to get through this round, we have a real chance of getting to the final because should we win, there would be at least two Huws Gray Alliance teams in the draw for the semis.

"It is imperative that the whole community gets together and comes down to the game as they did in Wrexham a few years ago, and really get behind the team, we had a massive crowd that day and if only half of that crowd turned up, the atmosphere would be electric, and we are still unbeaten in open play so an entertaining game is guaranteed.”

Assistant chairman Rob Jenkins revealed that And Now To Bed from the High Street have agreed to sponsor the game, with firm KM Construction making last-minute improvements to the car park to enable the match to take place.

He also stated that Town’s “loyal band of supporters” will be working tirelessly before the match preparing the pitch and other areas of the Motion Finance Stadium, and urged the community to “come and support in their numbers” for what is one of the biggest games in the club’s recent memory.

Children aged 16 and under will be granted free admission to the clash, with paying customers receiving a discount voucher for their next home game with Denbigh Town on Tuesday, February 28.

Youth side Prestatyn Athletic have been invited to lead out the runaway Huws Gray Alliance leaders, while before the game the Six Nations encounter between Scotland and Wales will be shown in the clubhouse.

Following the match, the semi-final draw will be shown in the clubhouse.