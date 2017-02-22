BBC investment in new Scottish TV channel is insult to Wales, says AM

CLWYD West AM Darren Miller has said funding of £30m for a new TV channel in Scotland is an 'insult' to licence fee payers in Wales.

The BBC announced on Wednesday that from Autumn 2018, they will be broadcasting a new TV channel – BBC Scotland - and together with existing funding, the channel will have an initial budget of over £30m.

This news follows Tuesday's announcement that an additional £8.5m of new funding would be given to BBC Wales.

Mr Miller has now asked the BBC to explain their decision.

"Whilst any extra cash for BBC programming in Wales is very welcome, the fact that Scotland has been given so much more by the BBC really is an insult to Wales." he said.

"BBC bosses seem to think that Welsh viewers are second class licence fee payers.

"In the interests of accountability to licence fee payers the BBC must explain their rationale for such different spending approaches in the devolved nations."

The announcements for funding is due to the BBC reviewing its programming and services in Scotland and Wales and as a result will be making significant changes and major investments in the nations.

Funding for BBC Wales is to be used across a wide range of genres - including comedy, entertainment, drama, factual and culture – and enable the channel to reach out to younger audiences and develop its online and mobile news services.

