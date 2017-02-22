Abergele treasure hunter stumbles upon 26 ancient coins in a field

A TREASURE hunter stumbled upon a hoard of coins near Chester.

Malcolm Shepherd, of Abergele, discovered 26 coins while using his metal detector in the Beeston area on January 28 this year.

An inquest held on Tuesday that the “medieval coin hoard” included 24 silver groats dating back to between 1464 and 1502, during the reigns of Edward IV and Henry VII.

There was also an Edward IV penny from 1471-72 and an Edward II era farthing from 1310-14.

They were examined by experts at the British Museum and were deemed to be treasure.

Dr Janet Napier, assistant coroner for Cheshire, classed them as such under The Treasure Act 1996. Coins are defined as treasure if they are more than 300 years old and are at least 10 per cent gold or silver.

The groats were said to be 92.5 per cent silver but it is not yet know how much they are worth or whether they will end up in a museum.

Under the law, anyone who finds treasure must report their find to the local coroner within 14 days or risk a fine or even imprisonment.

Finders may get a share of any reward. Discoveries not classed as treasure after an inquest can be reclaimed by the finder.