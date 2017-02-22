Advice issued on how to prepare for Storm Doris Thursday

ADVICE has been issued to help people across Wales prepare for Storm Doris tomorrow (Thursday).

The Met Office has issued a severe amber warning of wind. The warning - covering Flintshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Wrexham and Powys - is in place from 6am on Thursday and will remain in place until 6pm (the same day).

Gusts - of up to 80mph - are expected across Wales as a result of storm Doris. Snow has also been predicted in Scotland and the far North of England.

Rural insurer The National Farmers Union (NFU) has put together a storm checklist to help country people prepare for Thursday.

Tim Price, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Strong winds in rural areas can cause significant damage as farms and homes are situated on higher ground and less protected by other buildings. Rural areas can be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees.



“It’s important that people are prepared if severe weather strikes and our priority is to provide immediate, practical assistance to our customers.”



The extreme weather of storms Desmond, Eva and Frank, totalled £50 million in claims to NFU Mutual alone.

The checklist is as follows:



At home



Stay alert for Met Office Severe Weather warnings



Don’t risk injury by attempting to clear snow from roofs or attempting emergency repairs to while the storm is raging



Prepare for power cuts and make sure you have torches, batteries and that generators are ready



Park your car in the garage if possible



Secure outdoor garden furniture



In flood-prone areas, plan how you can move valuables upstairs or raise them from ground level



In the car

Make sure you have you insurer’s emergency helpline available In the car

Plan journeys carefully, check the weather forecast and only drive if necessary

Check your tyres, as well as the levels of your engine oil, coolant and screenwasher fluid. Making sure your lights and battery are in good working order is also important

Keep a torch, blanket, warm clothing, sensible footwear, a bottle of water and a chocolate bar or two in the car



Make sure your mobile telephone is fully charged, and tune into the radio to keep up to date about road conditions



Check you have emergency breakdown cover and the contact details– this may be part of your insurance policy