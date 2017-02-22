Prestatyn teaching assistant cries 'I'm not your usual drink driver', court hears

A TEACHING assistant involved in a road smash while taking three youngsters to a chip shop in her car had told police: "I’m not your usual drunk driver,” a court heard.



Karen Reid, 35, of Llys Llydaw, Prestatyn, whose speech had been slurred, had reacted angrily to a police request for a breath test and flailed her arms in the air when informed she was under arrest, magistrates at Llandudno were told. Prosecutor James Neary said she swore and was abusive to officers.



Reid admitted failing to provide a blood specimen, resisting a PC, and driving a Renault car at Prestatyn when two of the three children weren’t using “booster seats.” A probation officer said she had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.



A three-year driving ban was imposed with twelve months alcohol treatment ordered and rehabilitation. She was also fined £50 for resisting police and must pay £170 costs.



Mr Neary said police were called at tea-time on January 18 to a smash on busy Victoria Road, Prestatyn, and there were children in the back of her car. Reid had a cut forehead and her mood was “extremely erratic.” A seven-year-old son and pals were in the car.



Reid later told police she had been signed-off work for some time. She drove to the chip shop under the influence of alcohol.



“She was singing and laughing with the children. She described herself as being drunk,” Mr Neary said. She woke up in the car with blood on her face and insisted she was usually “very responsible.”



Sarah Yates, defending, said Reid made a mistake and was sorry. She had been drinking the night before and believed she was knocked unconscious in the collision.



“She can’t remember how the accident was caused,” the barrister added.