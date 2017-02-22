Rhos on Sea ready to welcome new Prestatyn-born vicar

A FORMER care worker is to be welcomed as the new vicar of Rhos on Sea.



The Rev David Lewis will be responsible for the churches of St George and St Trillo as well as the tiny Chapel of St Trillo situated on the promenade. Mr Lewis was born and raised in Prestatyn before reading History and American Studies at Keele University.



After graduation, he worked as a care worker for the physically disabled in Consett, County Durham, and in Norfolk working with children in care.



Mr Lewis started his theological training in 1987 at St Michael’s College in Llandaff and was ordained in St Asaph Cathedral in 1990, serving as a curate in Llangollen. The reverend – who is married to Sue and has children Andrew, Claire and Christian - has served all his ministry in the Diocese of St Asaph and comes to Rhos on Sea from Hawarden where he has been the rector since 2011.



The dog walker and Doctor Who enthusiast is particular interested in social engagement and working with the marginalised, as well as ministry in schools and pastoral care.



Mr Lewis said: “It is a privilege to be appointed as vicar of Rhos on Sea and both Sue and myself are looking forward to getting to know the community and making new friendships, as well as working in the wider Mission Area of Aled.



"It is a joy to be returning to the coastline where I was brought up and have so many links.”



A service of licensing and welcoming will take place at St George’s Church, Rhos on Sea at 7pm next Tuesday. The vicar will be licensed by Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Rev Gregory Cameron.