North Wales meat supplier Tony Doyle calls in liquidators

Tony’s Meats LTD – a leading North Wales butchers which has its headquarters in St Asaph has gone into liquidation.

Royce Peeling Green Limited have been appointed as liquidators of the company.

Owner Tony has been a qualified butcher for over twenty years and set up Tony Meats LTD in 2007 after purchasing his first market truck – visiting a number of markets across the North Wales coast.

Tony’s Meats LTD employs more than 30 members of staff across the region, with 12 mobile trucks and having freezer centres in Kinmel Bay and Llandudno.

On February 17 Tony's Meats LTD posted on Facebook to say businesses is still trading as normal.

Tony Doyle’s Meats LTD were approached over the phone but refused to make a comment.