RGC to host Llandovery in WRU National Cup quarter finals

Published date: 21 February 2017 |
Published by: Dean Jones
Photo: Liz Bryan 

RGC have been drawn against Principality Premiership rivals Llandovery in the WRU National Cup quarter final.
The Gogs will welcome the South Wales outfit on Saturday, March 4 in what is another mouthwatering clash that is expected to draw a large crows to Parc Eirias.
Mark Jones’ side recovered from an early deficit before falling to a 20-10 defeat at their cup opponents earlier this month having secured a 28-25 home win in their third top flight contest in September.
Elsewhere Cross Keys will host a fancied Pontypool side, while Ebbw Vale will be hoping for another scalp when they welcome newly promoted Merthyr.
Carmarthen Quins have been handed a tough test in the form of Pontypridd, who reached the final eight by securing an impressive success over Newport.
Full WRU National Cup quarter-final draw: RGC vs Llandovery, Cross Keys vs Pontypool, Carmarthen Quins vs Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale vs Merthyr (ties to be played Saturday, March 4).

